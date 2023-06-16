News & Insights

Capital Power's Preference Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares (TSX: CPX-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3633), with shares changing hands as low as $20.86 on the day. As of last close, CPX.PRC was trading at a 15.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRC shares, versus CPX:

Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

In Friday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares (TSX: CPX-PRC.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are up about 0.2%.

