Capital Power's Preference Shares, Series 5 Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Monday, shares of Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: CPX-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3095), with shares changing hands as low as $21.80 on the day. As of last close, CPX.PRE was trading at a 12.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRE shares, versus CPX:

Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5:

In Monday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: CPX-PRE.TO) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are down about 0.7%.

