Capital Power's Preference Shares, Series 5 Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: CPX-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6578), with shares changing hands as low as $19.50 on the day. As of last close, CPX.PRE was trading at a 21.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRE shares, versus CPX:
Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5:
In Wednesday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: CPX-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are down about 0.1%.
