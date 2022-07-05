Capital Power's Preference Shares, Series 5, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: CPX-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3095), with shares changing hands as low as $21.37 on the day. As of last close, CPX.PRE was trading at a 12.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRE shares, versus CPX:
Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5:
In Tuesday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: CPX-PRE.TO) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are down about 1.9%.
