Capital Power's Preference Shares, Series 1 Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: CPX-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2395), with shares changing hands as low as $22.36 on the day. As of last close, CPX.PRA was trading at a 9.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRA shares, versus CPX:

Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1:

In Friday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: CPX-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are off about 2.4%.

