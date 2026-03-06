Capital Power's Preference Shares, Series 1 Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRA shares, versus CPX:
Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1:
In Friday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: CPX-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are off about 2.4%.
Also see: Dividend Yield
Funds Holding BRC
T Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.