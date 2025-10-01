Capital Power's Preference Shares, Series 1 Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRA shares, versus CPX:
Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: CPX-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are up about 4.3%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: AHH Price Target
INBK Historical Stock Prices
TLM Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.