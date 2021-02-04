Capital Power's Preference Shares Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares (TSX: CPX-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3633), with shares changing hands as low as $19.31 on the day. As of last close, CPX.PRC was trading at a 22.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRC shares, versus CPX:

Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

In Thursday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares (TSX: CPX-PRC.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are trading flat.

