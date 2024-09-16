Capital Power's Preference Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares (TSX: CPX-PRC.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.715), with shares changing hands as low as $24.39 on the day. As of last close, CPX.PRC was trading at a 1.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRC shares, versus CPX:

Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

In Monday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares (TSX: CPX-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.