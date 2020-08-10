Capital Power's Preference Series 1 Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: CPX-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.765), with shares changing hands as low as $9.85 on the day. As of last close, CPX.PRA was trading at a 60.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX.PRA shares, versus CPX:

Below is a dividend history chart for CPX.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1:

In Monday trading, Capital Power Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: CPX-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CPX.TO) are up about 0.8%.

