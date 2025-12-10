Markets

Capital Power Unveils 2030 Growth Plan, Signs Major MOUs At Investor Day

December 10, 2025 — 10:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Capital Power Corp. (CPX.TO) on Wednesday announced key 2030 targets at its Investor Day, including a 50 percent increase in U.S. capacity, 13 to 15 percent annual shareholder returns, and 8 to 10 percent annual AFFO growth.

The company announced two key agreements; one is a memorandum of understanding with Apollo-managed funds to form a $3 billion partnership aimed at acquiring natural gas assets in the U.S.

The other is a binding MOU for a 250 MW electricity supply deal with a top-tier data center developer in Alberta.

CPX.TO is currently trading at CAD 63.20, up CAD 2.33 or 3.56 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

