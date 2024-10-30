Capital Power Shows Strong Growth with U.S. Expansion

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has released an update.

Capital Power reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, achieving record quarterly generation and significant EBITDA growth driven by newly acquired U.S. assets. The company successfully integrated key facilities and closed a substantial $600 million note offering, reflecting its strategic focus on diversification and financial optimization.

