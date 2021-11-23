Capital Power Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital Power Corp (TSX: CPX.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.12, changing hands as low as $40.01 per share. Capital Power Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.26 per share, with $45.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.16.

