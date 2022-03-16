Capital Power Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CPX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capital Power Corp (TSX: CPX.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.84, changing hands as high as $41.10 per share. Capital Power Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPX's low point in its 52 week range is $35.50 per share, with $45.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.00.

