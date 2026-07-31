Capital One's Purchase Volume Grew 26%, but Legacy Discover Volume Rose Less Than 2%. Only One Number Describes the Franchise It Bought.

Key Points

Capital One bought Discover to expand its card processing business.

Discover brought with it a credit card business that Capital One is currently integrating into its own card operations.

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Capital One (NYSE: COF) made a bold move by acquiring Discover. The big goal was to expand Capital One's transaction processing business, effectively taking on industry giants like Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). But along with the processing business came Discover's other operations. There's an important interplay here that investors need to understand, summed up by one figure: Purchase volume.

The headline number is a little misleading

Capital One's card business saw a 26% increase in purchase volume in the second quarter of 2026. That's a huge advance, but there are some important nuances to consider. The biggest nuance is highlighted by comparing the legacy Capital One business's purchase volume growth of 14% to the legacy Discover business's growth of about 2%. At first glance, that doesn't seem to square with the 26% overall increase. But the overall increase was driven by adding all of Discover's business to Capital One's existing business.

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Looking at the legacy businesses, meanwhile, may cause some concern. Sure, Capital One's card business remains strong, but Discover's looks like it is struggling, relatively speaking. That's not exactly the right takeaway. Capital One is busy integrating Discover's card operations into its own operations. Part of that process is upgrading the credit quality of Discover's customer base. Management has called the current lull in growth a "brownout."

The brownout is having the intended effect. Capital One's net charge-off rate for its card business fell 39 basis points between the first and second quarters. The 30-day delinquency rate fell 31 basis points. Hitting the pause button now will prepare Capital One to better deal with the next recession. It is just a matter of time before that recession arrives, so the brownout is really a wise business move.

So far, Capital One's Discover deal is working out as planned

Notably, the brownout is just one of many aspects of the Discover integration process. For example, Discover cards are currently being migrated to the Capital One customer system. Capital One debit transactions have been moved over to the Discover processing platform. There are many moving parts, and the process is nowhere near complete. In fact, the company expects the process to last until at least the second half of 2027.

So far, finance giant Capital One is executing well with what is a very complicated transaction. Shareholders should be pleased. That said, the headline growth number overstates the story, since it doesn't highlight the very important moves taking shape behind the scenes.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.