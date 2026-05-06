Capital One’s Big Bet Faces Rising Credit Risk

It’s complicated, but just you wait. That’s the message from Capital One (NYSE: COF) in light of its first-quarter results as it undertakes a significant rejiggering of its business.

For many investors, that’s not been a convincing argument. The lender’s stock has fallen more than one-third since early January. But analysts expect the shares to rebound. Investors trying to decide whether the recent selloff is a red flag or a buying opportunity need to pick through the numbers carefully.

Capital One's Road to Payments Giant

Capital One is arguably one of the most closely watched bets in American banking. When the company completed its takeover of Discover in May 2025, it bought more than a credit card company. It got its own payments network.

Instead of running its cards on the Visa (NYSE: V) or Mastercard (NYSE: MA) platforms, which charge merchants interchange fees, Capital One can route transactions on its own rails, potentially saving billions over time.

The combined company now lands solidly among the top four payment networks in purchase volume with Visa, Mastercard, and American Express (NYSE: AXP).

From the deal, management has promised more than $2.5 billion in annual synergies, including $1.5 billion from cost savings and $1.2 billion from network efficiencies.

Much of that might not show up until 2027, after the planned technology merger and migration of customers.

That’s the idea, but the first-quarter results told a more complicated story.

Earnings Missed Expectations

For the first quarter, Capital One reported adjusted earnings of $4.42 per share, missing analyst expectations of $4.61 per share. Revenue surged 52.3% year-over-year to $15.23 billion, thanks in large part to the contribution of Discover. But even that fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

The number that caught much of the attention, though, was net interest margin, which sank to 7.87%, down 39 basis points from the prior quarter. That measure of the difference between what a bank earns on its loans and what it pays on deposits again disappointed.

For its part, the company blamed fewer calendar days in the first quarter compared with the last three months of 2025 and the seasonal impact of customers paying down debt after the holidays. But strong retail deposit growth and the impact of the company’s sale of the Discover Home Loans portfolio also factored in.

There was some good news. Earnings before the bank set aside reserves for potential troubled loans rose 8% quarter over quarter to $6.8 billion. And signs that integration was coming along led to non-interest expenses falling 9% to $8.5 billion, and marketing spend dropping 23%.

Credit Losses Keep Climbing

Still, other trends were troubling. Capital One’s provision for possible credit losses surged 72% YOY to $4.07 billion—again coming in higher than analyst estimates. Overall, net charge-offs reached $3.8 billion for the quarter, up 41% YOY.

This is not the direction investors wanted to see. Capital One’s core business is consumer credit cards, and its customers have historically skewed toward subprime and near-prime borrowers. Even with Discover’s more affluent consumer profile, stressed household budgets with elevated inflation and interest rates could keep Capital One’s loan losses eating into earnings.

In fact, management’s decision to build reserves by an additional $230 million, most notably in auto and consumer banking, could suggest possible tough conditions ahead.

Capital Levels Provide Some Protection

The company does have room to cushion surprises. Capital One’s Tier 1 capital ratio stands at a healthy 14.4% and is in line with many in the financial sector. And while the dividend yields just 1.7% annually on a payout of $3.20 per share, the board has approved a $16 billion buyback plan near the end of last year.

The bank’s efficiency ratio, which is a measure of how much it spends to generate each dollar of revenue. stood at 55.57%. That’s not bad for retail banks with large branch networks, but above the sub-50% levels enjoyed by many digital-first banks. Still, the level trended down from the previous and YOY quarters, and the gap suggests some redundancies still exist. The migration of Discover’s credit card customers onto Capital One’s technology platforms, if completed as planned, could provide some relief for these numbers.

The Discover Deal Must Deliver

The central question still is whether the Discover acquisition will deliver on its promises. The strategic logic of the Discover deal is clearly there. Owning a payment network may help expand the combined brands’ merchant acceptance globally, which is a lingering soft point, and could unlock substantial revenue.

But the integrations and cost savings need to arrive. That becomes even more interesting as Capital One also picked up another business in April when the lender closed on a $5 billion for Brex.

That additional strategic pivot moved the company even further beyond its traditional consumer business. Brex, a fintech platform that provides business payments and spend management services, delivers to Capital One an AI framework designed to automate accounting workflows. Beyond consumers, the purchase is a potentially neat fit for a lender to small businesses.

Analysts Still Expect Upside

With all the numbers and news to digest, analysts remain broadly bullish on the company, though some lowered their targets after the first quarter results.

As of now, the consensus rating on the stock is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $258.14 implying roughly a one-third upside from current levels near $190. Price targets for 12 months range from $215 at the more cautious end to $310 at the most optimistic.

An agreement to pay $425 million to settle a class action suit alleging that Capital One had practiced deceptive marketing tactics also knocked the stock price in late April.

Investors Face a High-Risk Bet

For investors, there’s obviously still much to consider. Capital One is a high-conviction bet wrapped in genuine near-term uncertainty. For investors with a two-year time horizon and a stomach for volatility, the current price near $190 may prove to be an attractive entry point.

The 30+% decline from a recent peak may have already priced in a meaningful amount of bad news. If credit quality stabilizes and integration milestones are met, the stock has clear room to recover toward analyst targets.

But the risks remain. The company’s 1.7% dividend yield is unremarkable for income investors. And credit losses are still rising, while questions over two integrations remain. If you enjoy the uncertainty of predictions markets, this stock may be for you.

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