Capital One Upgrades Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Fintel reports that on December 27, 2023, Capital One upgraded their outlook for Outlook Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:OTLK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 795.75% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outlook Therapeutics is 4.00. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 795.75% from its latest reported closing price of 0.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Outlook Therapeutics is 87MM, an increase of 1,381.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outlook Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLK is 0.00%, a decrease of 80.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 29,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,651K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 85.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,610K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,783K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 86.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,572K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 85.71% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,375K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 49.73% over the last quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.