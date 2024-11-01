Capital One Upgrades Genesis Energy, L.P. - Limited Partnership (GEL)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, Capital One upgraded their outlook for Genesis Energy, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:GEL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.29% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Genesis Energy, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $15.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 41.29% from its latest reported closing price of $11.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genesis Energy, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 3,042MM, an increase of 0.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesis Energy, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEL is 0.53%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 132,116K shares. The put/call ratio of GEL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 18,966K shares representing 15.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,655K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 26.30% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 18,765K shares representing 15.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,173K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 17,658K shares representing 14.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 88.84% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 8,596K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,896K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 18.08% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 7,492K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,992K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesis Energy, L.P. owns and operates crude oil gathering, marketing, and pipeline operations. The Company purchases and aggregates crude oil at the wellhead and at pipeline and terminal facilities for resale to refineries and other customers. Genesis Energy operates principally in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

