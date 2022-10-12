Markets
BJ

Capital One To Be Exclusive Issuing Partner For BJ's Mastercard Program

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), a membership warehouse club operator, and Capital One Financial (COF), a bank credit card firm, said on Wednesday that they have inked a deal for Capital One to serve as an exclusive issuing partner for BJ's co-brand Mastercard program.

The new initiative, expected to be launched in early 2023, also allows Capital One to buy the existing portfolio of BJ's credit card accounts.

The new card program will continue to run exclusively on the Mastercard network. everyday rewards and benefits to BJ's members.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BJCOF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular