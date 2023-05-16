Capital One shares up after billionaire investor Buffett's near $1 bln bet on bank

Adds analyst comment in paragraph 7, updates prices throughout

May 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Capital One Financial Corp COF.N erased losses incurred in the last two weeks, after billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N disclosed it had taken a stake in the credit cards-focused bank.

In its quarterly disclosure, after the bell on Monday, Berkshire said it had a stake of 9.92 million shares in the company. The stake would be worth $954 million, based on the closing price on March 31.

The bank's shares were trading up 6% at $94.09. As of Monday, they had lost around 15% since early March, in tandem with other financial stocks as the regional banking industry limped from one disaster to another.

Primarily a credit card issuer, McLean, Virginia-based Capital One also has a huge auto lending and commercial banking business. Its peers include American Express Co AXP.N and Bread Financial Holdings Inc BFH.N.

Shares of most regional banks were also up, building on gains from a day earlier. PacWest Bancorp PACW.O and Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N rose 4% and 5%, respectively.

A looming deadline to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling pushed the debate in Washington to the forefront of investors' minds and shifted the focus away from lenders, fueling a "relief rally" in banking stocks on Monday.

The rally could also lead to a short squeeze. "With sentiment overly negative, we don't think it would take very much to drive a potential short squeeze here," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

Some regional banks also received a vote of confidence from hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with his bets against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

