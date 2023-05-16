Capital One shares up after billionaire investor Buffett's near $1 bln bet on bank

May 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Capital One Financial Corp COF.N rose in premarket trading on Tuesday after billionaire investor Warren Buffett's holding company disclosed it had taken a stake in the credit cards-focused bank.

The bank's stock, which was trading up 7% at $95.37, would open at its highest in more than two weeks, if gains hold.

In its quarterly disclosure after the bell on Monday, Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N said it had a 9.92 million share stake in the company. The stake would be worth $954 million, based on the closing price on March 31.

As of Monday, Capital One shares had lost around 8% so far this month, as financial stocks felt the effects of First Republic Bank's collapse.

Besides credit cards, the McLean, Virginia-based Capital One also has a huge auto lending and commercial banking business.

Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N, Comerica Inc CMA.N and KeyCorp KEY.N rose between 1% and 3% as investors' focus shifted away from the troubles of the regional banking sector towards the U.S. debt ceiling debate.

But PacWest Bancorp's PACW.O rally came to a screeching halt. Shares were down nearly 2% premarket after surging about 18% on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

