Capital One Reiterates Sunrun (RUN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Capital One reiterated coverage of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is $40.17. The forecasts range from a low of $12.87 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 100.32% from its latest reported closing price of $20.05.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is $2,514MM, an increase of 8.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NXGAX - Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Fund Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 13.23% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 257.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 74.75% over the last quarter.

Diligent Investors holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

OCEN - IQ Clean Oceans ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 0.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 206,976K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sunrun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunrun, is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources.

