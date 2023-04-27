Capital One Refer A Friend: Earn Up To $500 Per Year

The world of credit card rewards expands and grows more complicated all the time. Typically, rewards based on what you spend and generous sign-up offers get all the air time. But some of the least-talked-about perks come in the form of refer-a-friend programs, which reward existing cardholders for bringing new customers on board. Capital One is one example of a credit card issuer with a referral bonus program available for use with a broad variety of its credit card offerings.

What Is Capital One Refer a Friend?

Capital One’s referral program awards eligible Capital One cardholders with credits or miles when someone they refer receives approval for a card. This type of refer-a-friend program is fairly common among credit card issuers of all types and while there are exceptions, most large financial institutions offering credit cards maintain something of the sort. Refer a Friend is a way you can earn valuable Capital One rewards beyond what you earn on everyday spending.

Capital One describes its referral program as a way to get friends and family on board with its products, but it can work for an existing cardholder to bring on virtually anybody else they know who can receive approval. Details of what rewards you can earn will depend on what Capital One products you have and which ones are eligible for a referral bonus, and Capital One doesn’t publish the specifics. This means it can be difficult to anticipate exactly what you’ll earn until you log in on the Refer a Friend page and examine the offers you have available. Certain rules and features, however, can be expected across the board.

How Does the Capital One Card Referral Program Work?

Capital One’s Refer a Friend program works much like other consumer-oriented referral programs from similar financial institutions. It allows the referring cardholder to recommend the same Capital One credit card they use to someone else.

How To Refer a Friend With Capital One

If you don’t yet have a Capital One credit card, you’ll need to first apply and receive approval for one. After receiving approval and opening an account, you’ll typically receive your new Capital One card by mail within seven to 10 business days.

For existing Capital One cardholders, the first step in using the Refer a Friend program is to access your unique referral link. The link can be found most easily by looking for the “Refer a Friend” title on the online account details page. This account details page is made available both through Capital One’s website—once there, look for the “Benefits and Rewards” header—and through the Capital One mobile app. If a cardholder isn’t eligible for the program, they will likely find out at this step via absence of a link or a notice. If eligible, you can send the link to anyone you’d like to refer. You can also log in on the Refer a Friend program page and check if your account is eligible for a referral bonus.

In addition, it’s common for existing cardholders to receive marketing emails about the referral program. These emails may sometimes provide a Refer a Friend link. Promotional materials like these don’t necessarily indicate eligibility, but they can provide a quick explanation of the program and instructions on how to get started.

What Does My Referral Actually Do?

The referral link typically leads to a web page with an overview of the specific card you’ve referred your friend for, as well as further links through which to check eligibility and actually apply. To get a sense of what the recipient will see, here’s an example of what this page looks like for the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card:

A prospective referral recipient may have the option to check if they’re pre-approved for one of Capital One’s credit cards, which won’t affect their credit score (though they’ll still have to deal with a hard inquiry if they choose to actually apply for a card).

Ultimately, approved recipients of a referral also stand to enjoy a reward for going through with the process, including credits or miles of their own. With Capital One, this is usually conditional on spending past a certain threshold in the first months of having the card like many other welcome bonuses.

It’s important to note the person receiving a referral must use the link provided by their friend to apply. If they receive a referral but follow up later using a different webpage to apply (such as getting back to Capital One’s site through a standard web search), the Refer a Friend program is sidestepped and any possible referral bonus won’t be processed.

New applicants being referred by a friend can be sure the referral information is getting processed because a message at the top of their application will read “your referral information has been applied.”

What Are the Rewards for Referring a Friend to Capital One?

Once a referral link has been sent, what happens next is mostly between the person receiving the referral and Capital One. Due to privacy policies, the referring cardholder won’t get any further information from Capital One about whether or not their friend has been approved. They’ll only know for sure by hearing from the friend directly or by waiting to see if a reward comes through.

Capital One reserves up to eight weeks after the friend is approved to pass along the reward, though this typically happens much sooner, according to participant reports.

Account Credit

The form a reward takes and how significant it is depends on factors unique to the referring cardholder, though it most often comes as a dollar-amount credit. This may be anywhere between $25 and $150, though $100 seems to be the most common. This isn’t literally a check in the mail; instead, the cardholder’s monthly bill is credited with the applicable value, and may be considered taxable income.

In order to benefit, the cardholder may actually have to spend their reward using their Capital One card—charging at least the amount they’ve been credited, if the card doesn’t already have a balance on it.

Airline Miles

With travel rewards cards, the referral bonus takes the form of miles (sometimes referred to as “points,” “travel points” or “frequent flier miles” by other institutions). A user may receive around 10,000 miles as a typical reward for making a successful referral. Like an account credit reward, the cardholder won’t receive any specific notice of their reward being granted—sorry, no balloons and confetti. You’ll simply look to your rewards account balance to see miles added.

Who Is Eligible for Capital One Refer a Friend?

According to Capital One, any consumer cards remain eligible for the referral program described here. Referrals for business credit cards are governed by a separate program.

Am I Eligible for Capital One Refer a Friend?

Certain Capital One credit cards may be more likely to lead to Refer a Friend program eligibility than others. This can be more a reflection of the creditworthiness needed to be approved both for certain cards and for the Refer a Friend program (some cards are for individuals with excellent credit only, and poor credit may be disqualifying).

What else determines eligibility? Capital One doesn’t publish the specific criteria—eligibility is apparently established on a case-by-case basis. It’s clear, though, that one must be in good enough financial standing to meet Capital One’s general requirements for credit card ownership. Any major issues on a credit report could be potentially disqualifying as Capital One indicates closed or defaulted accounts immediately indicate a no-go.

The Fine Print

Any specific referral is only eligible for reward if the recipient doesn’t already have a Capital One credit card. The recipient doesn’t need to be new to Capital One entirely, however. A referral doesn’t make the recipient any more likely to be approved—Capital One is recommended to the individual, not the individual to Capital One.

If the recipient must endure a hard credit check in applying for the recommended card, they risk harm to their credit score just as they would in the normal process of credit card application, so applicants shouldn’t be as liberal with the applications as their friend may be with referrals. As always, it can be a good idea to call customer service and get information about eligibility and what options exist over the phone, if available.

While cardholders can refer as many people as they wish, Capital One caps rewards to five successful referrals per cardholder per calendar year. The cap also places a 50,000-point limit on miles awarded through this process and a $500 maximum on dollar credits in the case of awards in increments other than $100. Some credit card companies set more generous limits on referral bonuses with similar programs, though having some form of limit is not uncommon.

According to the fine print, terminating one’s account before taking advantage of the full reward can mean forfeiting whatever unused miles or credit dollars remain.

Bottom Line

For those with an existing relationship with Capital One, referring others to the issuer costs no money and brings no extra risk. So long as you’re willing to subject friends and family to credit card solicitations, this program only stands to benefit you. However, if you’re not already a Capital One cardholder, don’t choose a card just because you think you may be able to earn a referral bonus down the road—rather, make a more holistic consideration of what rewards and benefits you need for long-term value.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Am I eligible for Capital One Refer a Friend with a business credit card?

While the Refer a Friend program is specific to consumer cards, if you hold a Capital One Spark business card, there is a similar Refer a Business program. If the cardholder is in good financial standing, they stand to be eligible and must view account details to pursue the referral program.

How much do you get for referring a friend to Capital One?

The maximum amount available each year through Capital One’s Refer a Friend program is $500 in account credits or 50,000 points in airline miles. This would likely require recommending a Capital One credit card to at least five different individuals. Importantly, a reward is given only when the referral’s recipient is successful in receiving approval for the card. Approval is not guaranteed.

How long does it take to get a referral reward from Capital One?

Much depends simply on how quickly the referring and referred parties work to fill out the necessary forms and applications. Once a Capital One cardholder has determined eligibility for the Refer a Friend program, the referral link with which they are provided is active immediately and can be distributed at their discretion.

The process for the referred individual follows the same time frame as it would when applying for a Capital One credit card normally—approval could take anywhere between a few hours and several weeks. Once approved, Capital One has eight weeks to provide the referring individual with the reward, though this may happen in a matter of days.

