Capital One Q3 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Rise in NII, Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Capital One COF gained 4.9% in the after-market trading hours on better-than-expected quarterly results. Its third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.51 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70. In the prior-year quarter, earnings per share were $4.45.



In the reported quarter, there were Discover integration expenses and an adjustment in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation special assessment charge.



Results gained from a rise in net interest income (NII). A rise in loans and deposits was another positive. Increase in expenses and higher provisions, alongside lower non-interest income were the undermining factors.



After considering the non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders was $1.69 billion or $4.41 per share, down from $1.71 billion or $4.45 in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.39 billion.

Capital One’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total net revenues were $10.01 billion, up 6.9% from the prior-year quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.82 billion.



NII increased 8.8% year over year to $8.08 billion. The NIM expanded 42 basis points (bps) to 6.70%. Our estimates for NII and NIM were $7.69 billion and 6.83%, respectively.



Non-interest income of $1.94 billion decreased marginally from the prior-year quarter. The decline was due to a decrease in all the components, partially offset by a rise in service charges and other customer-related fees. Our estimate for non-interest income was $2.03 billion.



Non-interest expenses were $5.31 billion, up 9.3% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components, except costs related to the amortization of intangibles. We expected the metric to be $5.04 billion.



The efficiency ratio was 53.07%, up from 51.89% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a decline in profitability.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, loans held for investment were $320.2 billion, up marginally from the prior quarter end. Total deposits were $353.6 billion, which rose marginally on a sequential basis. Our estimates for loans held for investment and total deposits were $312 billion and $354.5 billion, respectively.

Credit Quality of COF Worsens

Provision for credit losses was $2.48 billion in the reported quarter, up 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. We anticipated provisions of $2.87 billion.



The 30-plus-day-performing delinquency rate rose 16 bps year over year to 3.58%. Also, the net charge-off rate jumped 71 bps to 3.27%. Allowance, as a percentage of reported loans held for investment, was 5.16%, up 41 bps year over year.

Capital One’s Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Worsen

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 14.9%, up from 14.3% a year ago. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.6%, improving from 13%.



At the end of the third quarter, the return on average assets was 1.48%, down from 1.52% in the year-ago period. Return on average common equity was 11.99%, declining from 13.59%.

Our View on COF

Capital One’s strategic acquisitions, decent demand for consumer loans, higher rates and steady improvement in the card business position it well for long-term growth. However, elevated expenses and weak asset quality amid a tough macroeconomic backdrop are major near-term concerns.

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s PB third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. Moreover, the bottom line compared favorably with adjusted earnings of $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.



PB’s results benefited from an increase in NII. A rise in deposits and loans was another positive. A fall in adjusted non-interest income and rising expenses were the major headwinds. During the quarter, provisions remained stable.



SEI Investments Co. SEIC third-quarter 2024 EPS of $1.19 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The bottom line reflected a rise of 36.8% from the prior-year quarter's level.



SEIC’s results benefited from higher revenues and an increase in the assets under management balance. Higher expenses acted as a headwind.

