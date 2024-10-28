Capital One put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Capital One (COF) with 5,009 puts trading, or 1.7x expected. Most active are Dec-24 135 puts and 11/22 weekly 135 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.54, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 23rd.
