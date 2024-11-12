News & Insights

Stocks
COF

Capital One price target raised to $206 from $173 at BofA

November 12, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Capital One (COF) to $206 from $173 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is raising its multiples across the pure-play card issuers following the election as investor optimism around regulatory relief, lower tax rates, and faster growth has improved sentiment across the sector, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.