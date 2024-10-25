Capital One price target raised to $160 from $150 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Capital One (COF) to $160 from $150 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a strong quarter with revenue trends driving favorable earnings, and its management was also comfortable with the macro environment as the company remains focused on growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Capital One credit losses are modestly higher than pre-pandemic levels, but RBC sees stability in the core business, the firm added.

