Capital One price target raised to $150 from $145 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Capital One (COF) to $150 from $145 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said its Core PPNR trends modestly above expectations, reserve release boosting the EPS beat.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on COF:
- COF Earnings: Capital One Stock Gains on Strong Q3 Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat
- Capital One Reports on Financial Health and Metrics
- Capital One reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.51, consensus $3.76
- Notable companies reporting after market close
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.