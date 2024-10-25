Capital One price target raised to $150 from $145 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Capital One (COF) to $150 from $145 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said its Core PPNR trends modestly above expectations, reserve release boosting the EPS beat.

