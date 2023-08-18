News & Insights

US Markets
COF

Capital One offloads $900 mln office loan portfolio

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 18, 2023 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial COF.N has sold an office loan portfolio worth nearly $900 million, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The sale comes against the backdrop of challenging times for the commercial real estate sector, where remote work has led to largely empty office buildings since the pandemic.

The spokesperson did provide any details on the deal or the buyer.

While regional banks carry greater exposure to the CRE sector, their larger counterparts have also hinted of a wave of potential defaults, primarily on office loans, in their second-quarter results.

Last month, U.S. banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand from both businesses and consumers during the second quarter, a Federal Reserve survey showed.

The lenders cited a more uncertain economic outlook, an expected deterioration in collateral values and deterioration in credit quality of CRE and other loans.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.