Capital One Initiates Coverage of Transocean (RIG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.86% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transocean is 8.75. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.86% from its latest reported closing price of 6.30.

The projected annual revenue for Transocean is 3,123MM, an increase of 15.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIG is 0.44%, an increase of 49.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 559,477K shares. The put/call ratio of RIG is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 45,531K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,465K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,965K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,597K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 26.60% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 22,297K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,982K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 10.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,590K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,576K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 19,643K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,315K shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Transocean Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

