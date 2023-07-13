Capital One Initiates Coverage of Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 293.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outlook Therapeutics is 6.85. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 293.60% from its latest reported closing price of 1.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Outlook Therapeutics is 4MM, a decrease of 30.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outlook Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLK is 0.01%, a decrease of 77.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 29,065K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,610K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 3.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,925K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,538K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 14.93% over the last quarter.

LVW Advisors holds 1,734K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,324K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.