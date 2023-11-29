Capital One Initiates Coverage of Noble Corp Plc - (NE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of Noble Corp Plc - (NYSE:NE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.42% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Noble Corp Plc - is 64.94. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.42% from its latest reported closing price of 45.28.

The projected annual revenue for Noble Corp Plc - is 2,464MM, an increase of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

Noble Corp Plc - Declares $0.40 Dividend

On October 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2023 will receive the payment on December 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $45.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 2.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 6.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble Corp Plc -. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 20.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.41%, a decrease of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.14% to 105,978K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,749K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 80.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 571.89% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,515K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,802K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 18.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,449K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 23.78% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,394K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 48.49% over the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 3,092K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing an increase of 64.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 247.82% over the last quarter.

Noble Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.

