Capital One Initiates Coverage of New Fortress Energy (NFE) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.54% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy is 44.99. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.54% from its latest reported closing price of 37.02.

The projected annual revenue for New Fortress Energy is 3,973MM, an increase of 80.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

New Fortress Energy Declares $0.10 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 13, 2023 will receive the payment on December 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $37.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 14.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.11 (n=207).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Fortress Energy. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFE is 0.57%, a decrease of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 138,748K shares. The put/call ratio of NFE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Mountain Partners holds 25,560K shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,812K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,783K shares, representing an increase of 21.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 61.49% over the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 13,399K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,276K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,601K shares, representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 42.13% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,521K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares, representing an increase of 24.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 44.95% over the last quarter.

New Fortress Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

