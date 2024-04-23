Capital One Initiates Coverage of Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2024, Capital One initiated coverage of Heron Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:HRTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.68% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Heron Therapeutics is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 175.68% from its latest reported closing price of 2.59.

The projected annual revenue for Heron Therapeutics is 220MM, an increase of 73.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heron Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTX is -1.67%, a decrease of 2,018.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.43% to 118,343K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 26,714K shares representing 17.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 6,987K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,405K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,958K shares, representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 39.79% over the last quarter.

Clearline Capital holds 6,069K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,150K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,929K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 86.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 1,046.06% over the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer.

