Capital One Initiates Coverage of GlycoMimetics (GLYC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of GlycoMimetics (NasdaqGM:GLYC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.87% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for GlycoMimetics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 120.87% from its latest reported closing price of 2.54.

The projected annual revenue for GlycoMimetics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlycoMimetics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLYC is 0.03%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 35,513K shares. The put/call ratio of GLYC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 9,544K shares representing 14.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 8,589K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,764K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 3,000K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,662K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLYC by 5.95% over the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist, also a wholly-owned drug candidate. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region.

