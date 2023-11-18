Capital One Initiates Coverage of Excelerate Energy Inc - (EE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of Excelerate Energy Inc - (NYSE:EE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.16% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy Inc - is 24.99. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.16% from its latest reported closing price of 17.83.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy Inc - is 1,533MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.21%, a decrease of 17.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 27,891K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 29.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,602K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 10.82% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,101K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 12.46% over the last quarter.

TWHIX - Heritage Fund Investor Class holds 910K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 758K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 21.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 7.64% over the last quarter.

