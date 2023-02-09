Capital One Initiates Coverage of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of Day One Biopharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.33% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Day One Biopharmaceuticals is $44.37. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 119.33% from its latest reported closing price of $20.23.

The projected annual revenue for Day One Biopharmaceuticals is $1MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.24.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 8,169K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,968K shares, representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 32.72% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,041K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,040K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 2,548K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,964K shares, representing a decrease of 173.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 23.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,477K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 72.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Day One Biopharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAWN is 0.45%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 59,335K shares. The put/call ratio of DAWN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically defined cancers. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: children with cancer are being left behind in a cancer drug development revolution. Its name was inspired by the “The Day One Talk”1 that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. The company aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One. Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. The Company’s lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (FIREFLY-1) in pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients with recurrent or progressive low-grade glioma (pLGG). The Company’s pipeline also includes the investigational agent pimasertib, a clinical-stage, oral, small molecule found to selectively inhibit mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2 (MEK). Through Day One and its collaborators, cancer drug development comes of age. Day One is based in South San Francisco.

