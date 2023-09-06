Capital One Initiates Coverage of Cheniere Energy (LNG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is 200.32. The forecasts range from a low of 173.72 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.54% from its latest reported closing price of 166.18.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is 27,662MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.70.

Cheniere Energy Declares $0.40 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023 received the payment on August 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $166.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 5.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNG is 0.69%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 243,955K shares. The put/call ratio of LNG is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,200K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,947K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,468K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 637.60% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 6,235K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,168K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 39.94% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,350K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692K shares, representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,832K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

