Capital One Initiates Coverage of ChampionX (CHX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChampionX is 36.27. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of 34.06.

The projected annual revenue for ChampionX is 4,170MM, an increase of 7.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.87.

ChampionX Declares $0.08 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $34.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.69%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 11.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChampionX. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHX is 0.37%, a decrease of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 253,559K shares. The put/call ratio of CHX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 7,196K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares, representing an increase of 34.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 7,049K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 59.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,152K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,070K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 12.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,128K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,157K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 10.84% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,009K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,209K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 4.10% over the last quarter.

ChampionX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.

