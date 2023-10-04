Capital One Initiates Coverage of Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Capital One initiated coverage of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.67% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carisma Therapeutics is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 146.67% from its latest reported closing price of 4.14.

The projected annual revenue for Carisma Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carisma Therapeutics. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 139.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARM is 0.11%, an increase of 281.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 80.12% to 10,079K shares. The put/call ratio of CARM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trustees Of The University Of Pennsylvania holds 2,183K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 1,684K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,055K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing an increase of 67.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARM by 707.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 612K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares, representing a decrease of 634.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARM by 125.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 540K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 78.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARM by 1,064.61% over the last quarter.

Carisma Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company's lead program, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In December 2020, the Company completed the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA. Sesen Bio retains worldwide rights to Vicineum with the exception of Greater China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), for which the Company has partnered with Qilu Pharmaceutical and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, respectively, for commercialization. Vicineum is a locally administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EpCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC.

