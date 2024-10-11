Capital One Initiates Coverage of monday.com (MNDY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Capital One initiated coverage of monday.com (NasdaqGS:MNDY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for monday.com is $302.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of $282.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for monday.com is 890MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in monday.com. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 0.56%, an increase of 19.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 47,353K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,187K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 22.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 3,927K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,334K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing a decrease of 35.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,086K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares , representing a decrease of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 84.49% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,641K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares , representing an increase of 22.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 40.21% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.