Capital One Finl Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Capital One Finl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $1,437,369, and 8 are calls, amounting to $669,225.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $200.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 734.21 with a total volume of 5,261.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.9 $12.5 $12.6 $170.00 $441.0K 2.9K 707 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $180.00 $239.1K 3.8K 1.1K COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $34.1 $34.0 $34.0 $195.00 $163.2K 163 52 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $34.3 $34.2 $34.2 $195.00 $157.3K 163 111 COF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $15.6 $14.4 $15.1 $150.00 $151.0K 18 0

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

In light of the recent options history for Capital One Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,575,440, with COF's price down by -6.35%, positioned at $162.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 45 days. What The Experts Say On Capital One Finl

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $235.0.

