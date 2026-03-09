Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock Series N Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series N (Symbol: COF.PRN) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $16.26 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, COF.PRN was trading at a 34.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.83% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRN shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series N:

In Monday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series N (Symbol: COF.PRN) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.

