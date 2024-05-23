News & Insights

Markets
COF.PRN

Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock Series N Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

May 23, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series N (Symbol: COF.PRN) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $16.29 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, COF.PRN was trading at a 33.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.04% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRN shares, versus COF:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series N:

COF.PRN+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series N (Symbol: COF.PRN) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are down about 1.7%.

Also see:
 Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
 Sigmatron International Earnings History
 Funds Holding IPVF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COF.PRN
COF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.