Markets
COF.PRL

Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock Series L Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

June 10, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series L (Symbol: COF.PRL) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0938), with shares changing hands as low as $15.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, COF.PRL was trading at a 37.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.41% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series L:

COF.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series L (Symbol: COF.PRL) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further COF.PRL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Aristocrats List-> Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks-> Closed End Funds List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COF.PRL
COF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.