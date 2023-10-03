Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock Series K Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series K (Symbol: COF.PRK) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1562), with shares changing hands as low as $16.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.13% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, COF.PRK was trading at a 32.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.63% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series K:
In Tuesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series K (Symbol: COF.PRK) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.
