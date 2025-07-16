Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock Series K Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRK shares, versus COF:
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series K:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series K (Symbol: COF.PRK) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 0.4%.
Also see: Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
RF Dividend History
CYAN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.