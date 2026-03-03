Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock Series K Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series K (Symbol: COF.PRK) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1562), with shares changing hands as low as $17.78 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.53% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, COF.PRK was trading at a 28.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.35% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRK shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series K:

In Tuesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series K (Symbol: COF.PRK) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 0.4%.

