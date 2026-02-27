Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock Series J Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRJ shares, versus COF:
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J:
In Friday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are down about 6%.
