Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock, Series I Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, COF.PRI was trading at a 22.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.25% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :

In Tuesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 3.1%.

