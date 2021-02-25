Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock, Series I Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $24.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, COF.PRI was trading at a 0.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :

In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.

